Delhi high court seeks access to school playgrounds for public good

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has asked the authorities to consider making school playgrounds available for optimal use for the larger public good. It said this while citing a lack of easy access to stadia and other sports facilities for the ordinary citizens in the city.

A bench of Justices Najmi Waziri and Vikas Mahajan said the facilities could be available on a pay and play basis or any other scheme. It added the schools retain rights to their lands and the students can also benefit from the additional sports facilities as may be created.

The court directed the Delhi government, Sports Authority of India, and other authorities owning and managing stadia to consider opening Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Chhatrasal Stadium, Shivaji Stadium and Punjabi Bagh Stadium from 5 am to 10 pm in summer.

It said the lack of access to stadia is “well-known” and could well be remedied and facilitated by making available playgrounds of schools owned or managed by statutory authorities.

“The authorities concerned would bear in mind that the opening of stadia and sports facilities is primarily for the benefit of sportspersons. The duration for which such facilities would be kept open requires it to be structured around the needs of sportspersons and the climatic conditions (longer evening time in summer to overcome the exhausting heat during practice and play). The timings followed in countries that have a rich tradition in sports (including countries having tropical climate) may be considered,” the court said in its May 26 order.

The order came on a plea by lawyer Rahul Mehra seeking compliance by National Sports Federation with the Sports Code, 2011.