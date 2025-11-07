Delhi Airport flight status Live Updates: Tech glitch hits ops, over 150 flights delayed

Live

By

Delhi Airport flight status Live Updates: Passengers were advised to check for flight updates before heading to the airport, the airport said in a statement.

Delhi airport flight status live updates: More than 150 flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday due to a technical fault in the Air Traffic Control system. Passengers were advised to check for flight updates before heading to the airport, the airport said in a statement. Airlines said their staff were helping passengers to reduce inconvenience. Air traffic control (ATC) is a service operated from the ground where controllers monitor and direct the movement of aircraft both on the ground and in the airspace. According to the airport’s website, flight departures on Friday morning were delayed by up to 53 minutes, with waiting times gradually increasing. Flights delayed at Delhi airport | Key points Flight operations at one of the busiest airports in the world were disrupted on Friday after a technical fault hit the Air Traffic Control system, delaying more than 150 flights.

Major airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, said their services were affected, leading to long queues and slower operations.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that a problem in the Automatic Message Switching System, which supports ATC data, caused the disruption.

As the problem continued, air traffic controllers were reportedly preparing flight plans manually using available information, a process that took more time and led to further delays. The fault also resulted in air traffic congestion, though authorities said they were working to resolve the matter.

Delhi’s IGI Airport, the busiest in the country, manages more than 1,500 flights each day. Data from the flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed that 513 flights were delayed on Thursday and another 171 since Friday morning.

...Read More

Airlines said their staff were helping passengers to reduce inconvenience. Air traffic control (ATC) is a service operated from the ground where controllers monitor and direct the movement of aircraft both on the ground and in the airspace. According to the airport’s website, flight departures on Friday morning were delayed by up to 53 minutes, with waiting times gradually increasing. Flights delayed at Delhi airport | Key points Flight operations at one of the busiest airports in the world were disrupted on Friday after a technical fault hit the Air Traffic Control system, delaying more than 150 flights.

Major airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, said their services were affected, leading to long queues and slower operations.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that a problem in the Automatic Message Switching System, which supports ATC data, caused the disruption.

As the problem continued, air traffic controllers were reportedly preparing flight plans manually using available information, a process that took more time and led to further delays. The fault also resulted in air traffic congestion, though authorities said they were working to resolve the matter.

Delhi’s IGI Airport, the busiest in the country, manages more than 1,500 flights each day. Data from the flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed that 513 flights were delayed on Thursday and another 171 since Friday morning.