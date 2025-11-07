Delhi Airport flight status Live Updates: Tech glitch hits ops, over 150 flights delayed
Delhi airport flight status live updates: More than 150 flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday due to a technical fault in the Air Traffic Control system. Major airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, said their services were affected.
Airlines said their staff were helping passengers to reduce inconvenience. Air traffic control (ATC) is a service operated from the ground where controllers monitor and direct the movement of aircraft both on the ground and in the airspace.
According to the airport’s website, flight departures on Friday morning were delayed by up to 53 minutes, with waiting times gradually increasing.
Flights delayed at Delhi airport | Key points
- Flight operations at one of the busiest airports in the world were disrupted on Friday after a technical fault hit the Air Traffic Control system, delaying more than 150 flights.
- Major airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, said their services were affected, leading to long queues and slower operations.
- The Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that a problem in the Automatic Message Switching System, which supports ATC data, caused the disruption.
- As the problem continued, air traffic controllers were reportedly preparing flight plans manually using available information, a process that took more time and led to further delays. The fault also resulted in air traffic congestion, though authorities said they were working to resolve the matter.
- Delhi’s IGI Airport, the busiest in the country, manages more than 1,500 flights each day. Data from the flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed that 513 flights were delayed on Thursday and another 171 since Friday morning.
Delhi airport flight status live updates: SpiceJet issues travel advisory for passengers
The airline requested passengers to check their flight status before arriving at the airport for their scheduled departures. It said, “Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently affected due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. This disruption is impacting flights across Delhi and several northern regions.”
“We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause. Our crew and ground teams are assisting passengers and working closely with the authorities to minimise the impact and resume normal operations as soon as possible,” it added.
Delhi airport flight status live updates: Airports Authority of India provides big update
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that technical teams are working to restore the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control (ATC) data, after a technical issue disrupted flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday. "Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all passengers and stakeholders," it said in a statement.
Delhi airport flight status live updates: Air India issues travel advisory for passengers
The advisory by Air India read, “A technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption, which is beyond our control, and appreciate your patience. Our cabin crew and on-ground staff at the airport are extending immediate assistance to reduce passenger inconvenience.”
It advised passengers to check their flight status at https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport.
Delhi airport flight status live updates: Why are flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport?
Flights are affected at the country's busiest airport due to a technical snag in the air traffic control (ATC) system. Officials said the disruption stemmed from a malfunction in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which feeds crucial flight plan data to the Auto Track System (ATS).