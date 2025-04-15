Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi IGI airport's Terminal 1 sees brief check-in disruption due to technical glitch

PTI |
Apr 15, 2025 02:36 PM IST

The expanded T1 can accommodate 40 million passengers, and T3 can handle 45 million passengers annually.

Delhi airport's Terminal 1 briefly experienced a technical issue during check-in on Tuesday.

A view of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 which resume full operations from tomorrow, in New Delhi on Monday. ( GMR)
A view of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 which resume full operations from tomorrow, in New Delhi on Monday. ( GMR)

The glitch also happened on a day when all operations from Terminal 2 were shifted to T1 as T2 has been closed for maintenance works.

“We experienced a technical issue at T1 check-in. Our team along with stakeholders are resolving it and operations are normalising. We regret the inconvenience caused,” Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 1250 hrs.

An official said the issue related to the baggage belt was there briefly and was resolved.

In a post on X at 1151 hours, IndiGo informed passengers that due to a temporary baggage belt failure at Terminal 1, passengers may experience slightly longer wait time during check-in and while collecting baggage upon arrival.

Now, T1 and T3 are operational at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL. The airport has four runways, and one of them is shut for maintenance works.

Only IndiGo and Akasa Air were having flights from T2, which was constructed nearly 40 years ago.

The expanded T1 can accommodate 40 million passengers, and T3 can handle 45 million passengers annually. T2 had an annual capacity to handle 15 million passengers.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi IGI airport's Terminal 1 sees brief check-in disruption due to technical glitch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On