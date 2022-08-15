Delhi International Airport launches DigiYatra app for faster e-boarding

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the airport operator at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Monday announced the soft launch of the ‘DigiYatra’ application, which passengers can now use for faster e-boarding through the airport.

The application will store all valid documents for the passenger, including the boarding pass for each journey and a vaccine certificate, with passengers boarding domestic journeys only required to show their face in front of a facial recognition system (FRS) at all checkpoints at Terminal-3, the operator said.

This will considerably reduce the time required for checking and security purposes, making the boarding process faster.

The airport had been carrying out trials of the biometric-based app and facility for the last few months, with over 20,000 passengers tested during a trial period before the application was made fully operational for the Delhi airport.

“The beta version of the DigiYatra app is presently available at the Playstore (for Android platforms). The same app will be available at App Store (for IOS platform) in a few weeks’ time,” said a DIAL spokesperson, stating the facility was only available at Terminal-3 at present and all domestic passengers flying through it can download the app and register themselves before undertaking a journey.

The ‘DigiYatra’ application is a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience (BEST) based on Facial Recognition Technology.

DIAL says after downloading the application, one simply has to link their Aadhaar credentials, upload a selfie which can later be scanned and matched with the facial-recognition cameras at the airport, upload their CoWin vaccination status and certificate and upload their boarding pass by scanning it.

Once all of this is completed, the passenger simply needs to look into the Facial Recognition System (FRS) camera installed at E-Gate before entering the airport. The same process will be followed before entering into the Security Hold Area (SHA), officials said.