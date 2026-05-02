...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

35-year-old Delhi judge dies by suicide at Safdarjung home

The deceased Delhi judge's dead body was found hanging at his home in Safdarjung area, police said.  

Updated on: May 02, 2026 07:38 pm IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
Advertisement

A Delhi court judge has reportedly died by suicide and his dead body was found hanging at his home in Safdarjung area.

The police have ruled out any foul play and an investigation has been launched. (Photo for representation)(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The Delhi Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and an investigation in the suicide case of the 35-year-old judge has been launched, PTI reported.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, officials said, adding that further investigation is underway.

"No foul play has been established so far. However, all angles are being examined as part of inquest proceedings," a senior police officer said.

According to official records, the deceased judge had joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021. He had completed his education in law from from Symbiosis Law School, Pune in 2018.

During his tenure, he dealt with a range of criminal and civil cases and served in different jurisdictions as a judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) and civil judge.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

 
delhi news delhi delhi police suicide safdarjung
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Home / India News / 35-year-old Delhi judge dies by suicide at Safdarjung home
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.