Delhi LG Anil Baijal calls deputy CM Sisodia's allegations 'baseless', quotes SC judgment

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has dismissed the allegations made by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia over the former's meetings with government officials, calling it baseless and devoid of any merit. In a letter to Sisodia, Baijal said all the meetings called by him in the recent months were within the ambit of the constitutional provisions and responsibilities entrusted to the office of lieutenant governor.

He said that the office of lieutenant governor has the highest regard towards the Constitution of India and the principles of democracy and is committed to abiding by Supreme Court judgment on the division of power.

"Whatever the reason might be, the letter should not have been made public due to the sensitivity related to the roles and responsibilities of constitutional authorities," Baijal wrote, adding that the deputy CM should have discussed the issue with him personally.

HT had earlier reported on Sisodia's letter to Baijal in which the deputy CM had termed LG's actions “murder of democracy” and violative of the Supreme Court judgment. Sisodia had objected to the lieutenant governor issuing directions to Delhi government officials "on subjects that come under the purview of the elected government, without even keeping the ministers in the loop."

Also Read | LG encroaching on Delhi govt’s turf, says Sisodia

Baijal said even as some subjects have been kept out of the purview of the Delhi government, effective coordination and consultation with other departments are required for the execution of policies and schemes relating to reserved subjects.

"In your letter, no specific evidence or instance has been cited where guidance given by me in the meetings has in any manner obstructed the implementation of decisions taken by the elected government," he wrote.

In his rebuttal to Sisodia, Baijal quoted the Supreme Court judgment in Govt. Of Nct Of Delhi vs Union Of India (2018) which says "[t]he methods and approach for the Governments of the Union and the States may sometimes be different but the ultimate goal and objective always remain the same and the governments at different levels should not lose sight of the ultimate objective."

"It is unfortunate that a biased view was taken and wrong interpretations were made for the actions taken in the public interest with a clear intention," the lieutenant governor added.