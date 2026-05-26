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Delhi likely to get relief from intense heat from Friday

The weather office said stations at Ayanagar, Ridge and Lodhi Road missed the official heatwave criteria by 0.2 degree, 0.4 degree and 0.7 degree Celsius.

Published on: May 26, 2026 10:10 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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Large parts of Delhi remained in the grip of scorching heat on Tuesday, with temperatures hovering above normal levels and the Safdarjung observatory recording a maximum of 43.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

New Delhi, India - May 26, 2026: Residents of Vivekanand Camp in Chanakya Puri rush to fill empty utensils as water tank arrives on a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

The weather office said stations at Ayanagar, Ridge and Lodhi Road narrowly missed the official heatwave criteria by 0.2 degree, 0.4 degree and 0.7 degree Celsius, respectively.

Also Read | Dust storm, light rain likely to hit Delhi-NCR amid intense heatwave

Relief expected from May 29

However, residents are likely to get some relief from May 29 onwards, as the IMD has forecast thunderstorm and rain activity in the city.

"Relief in heatwave conditions over the region is likely from May 29 due to a likely western disturbance along with a moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal due to the likely formation of a lower tropospheric east-west trough," the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality stood at 252 in the "poor" category at 6 pm on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered "good", between 51 and 100 "satisfactory", between 101 and 200 "moderate", between 201 and 300 "poor", between 301 and 400 "very poor", and between 401 and 500 "severe".

 
india meteorological department maximum temperature air quality
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