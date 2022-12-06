Delhi liquor policy case: CBI to question K Kavitha on December 11

Accepting aBharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA K Kavitha's request that her questioning in the Delhi excise policy case be deferred from December 6 to December 11, 12, 14 or 15, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed her on Tuesday a team of officers will visit her Hyderabad residence at 11am on December 11 to question her.

“It is informed that the CBI team will visit your residence at 1100 hrs on 11.12.2022 for your examination and recording of your statement in connection with investigation of the aforesaid case. Kindly confirm your availability on the said date and time,” the central agency responded to Kavitha, whose father, K Chandrashekar Rao, is the chief minister of Telangana, and president of the BRS (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi).

On December 2, the CBI stated that during its investigation into the liquor ‘scam’ case, certain facts emerged that Kavitha needs to be acquainted with, and hence, her examination was required. In a notice, it gave her two choices for the place of questioning – the agency's headquarters in New Delhi, or her residence in Hyderabad – and gave December 6 as the date of examination.

In response to the notice, she wrote back saying she wants to be examined in Hyderabad.

Then, on Monday (a day before the fixed date), she again wrote to the agency, expressing her unavailability to be questioned on December 6, and proposed four other dates.

