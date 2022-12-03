CBI to quiz KCR daughter in Delhi liquor policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday served a notice on Telangana Rashtra Samithi lawmaker and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha, asking her to appear before the investigating officer on December 6, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

In the notice, which was seen by HT, deputy superintendent of police of CBI (anti-corruption bureau) wing Alok Kumar Shahi said she was being summoned as a witness under Section 160 of Criminal Procedure Code regarding the allegations pertaining to excise policy of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCT of Delhi).

The CBI officer asked Kavitha to intimate the place of residence (Hyderabad or preferably Delhi) as per her convenience for examination at 11 am on December 6 in connection with investigation of the case.

The CBI has taken up the investigation on the basis of a written complaint by Praveen Kumar Rai, Director, Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on July 22.

It has registered a case under Section Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 477-A(falsification of accounts intended to commit fraud) of Indian Penal Code against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and 14 others.

“During the course of investigation of the subject cited case, certain facts have emerged with which you may be acquainted with hence your examination on such facts is required in the interest of investigation,” the notice said.

Kavitha admitted that she had indeed received the CBI notice seeking her clarification. “I have informed the authorities that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on Dec 6 as per their request,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had named Kavitha in the remand report submitted to a Delhi court following the arrest of Amit Arora, one of the accused in the liquor scam.

The ED said Kavitha had changed her mobile phone’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) six times after the case was handed over to the agency for investigation.

She told reporters on Thursday that she would extend full cooperation to the Central investigation agencies, but found fault with the BJP-led central government for leaking the remand report to the media to damage her reputation.

She also announced that she was not afraid of being arrested or going to jail, as long as the people of Telangana were with her.

