Delhi logs 735 new cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate up at 4.35%

Delhi on Sunday reported 735 new Covid-19 cases and three related deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the positivity rate in the national capital to 4.35 percent. A day ago, the national capital had registered a total of 795 fresh cases and zero deaths.

A total of 537 people recovered in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin showed. A total of 1,613 Covid-19 positive patients are under home isolation, while 94 patients are admitted to hospitals, according to the health bulletin. A total of 16,878 were conducted during the same period.

The country registered more than 8,000 new infections for the second straight day on Sunday with 8,582 new cases added in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count to 43,222,017. According to Union health ministry data, four deaths were registered since Saturday - with the nationwide virus-related death count touching 5,24,761.

The active caseload in the country stood at 44,513 after an increase of 4,143 fresh infections at 0.10 per cent. The daily positivity rate in the country is at 2.71 percent.

Currently, Maharashtra is recording the highest number of daily cases, followed by Kerala, Delhi, and Karnataka.