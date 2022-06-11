Covid-19: Delhi logs 795 new cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate at 4.11%

Amid a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases in parts of the country, Delhi on Saturday logged 795 new infections, nearly 21 per cent higher than the previous day, showed the state government bulletin. However, no deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.11 per cent, according to the data. The active case tally stands at 2,247, while as many as 556 people recovered from the viral infection.

On Friday, 655 virus cases and two deaths were recorded in Delhi, according to the health ministry data.

India recorded the highest daily surge in three months today with 8,329 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total total tally to 4,32,13,435. The daily numbers are the highest since February 28, when the country logged 8,013 cases.

Further, 24 patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,24,747.

The surge has triggered concerns about a fourth wave in the country while new variants are being reported across the world. However, experts have said that the new cases so far are not a cause of concern as most of the cases reported have been of mild symptoms.

Maharashtra is on the top of the list of the states with the highest number of Covid cases. On Friday, the state reported 3,081 new cases of which Mumbai alone recorded around 2,000 cases.

