Delhi man held for firing at inlaws home

The Delhi Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly opening fire at his inlaws’ home at Sagarpur in southwest Delhi when he went there to bring back his estranged wife, police said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy police commissioner (south-west) Manoj C said the matter was reported on Monday at around 7pm. “A police team reached the spot, where it found 32-year-old Gaurav. On verification, it was found that Gaurav came to the house of his in-laws and fired one round...when his mother-in-law Sarita Devi (52) was present. No one was injured in that firing. After the incident, the accused went along with his wife Ruchika (31).”

He added houses of Gaurav and his in-laws are in the same locality. “For last few months, the relations between the wife and husband were strained. About a week back, Gaurav’s wife left his house and was living with her mother. Police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC [Indian Penal Code] and Arms Act. Gaurav has been arrested,” he said. He added Gaurav has no criminal history.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}