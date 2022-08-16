Home / India News / Delhi man held for firing at inlaws home

Delhi man held for firing at inlaws home

india news
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 04:29 PM IST
The Delhi Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly opening fire at his inlaws’ home at Sagarpur in southwest Delhi when he went there to bring back his estranged wife, police said on Tuesday
No one was injured in the firing. (HT PHOTO)
No one was injured in the firing. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly opening fire at his inlaws’ home at Sagarpur in southwest Delhi when he went there to bring back his estranged wife, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy police commissioner (south-west) Manoj C said the matter was reported on Monday at around 7pm. “A police team reached the spot, where it found 32-year-old Gaurav. On verification, it was found that Gaurav came to the house of his in-laws and fired one round...when his mother-in-law Sarita Devi (52) was present. No one was injured in that firing. After the incident, the accused went along with his wife Ruchika (31).”

He added houses of Gaurav and his in-laws are in the same locality. “For last few months, the relations between the wife and husband were strained. About a week back, Gaurav’s wife left his house and was living with her mother. Police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC [Indian Penal Code] and Arms Act. Gaurav has been arrested,” he said. He added Gaurav has no criminal history.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out