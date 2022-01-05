Third wave of Covid-19 has hit Delhi, 10,000 new cases expected today, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi is likely to report as many as 10,000 Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, said city health minister Satyendar Jain, adding that the national capital’s daily positivity rate will inch closer to 10 per cent. “The third wave of Covid-19 has set in,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The development comes on a day when India reported 58,097 cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry bulletin showed this morning. The number of cases have doubled in just a span of four days.

Speaking on genome sequencing of Covid-19 samples, Jain said that it was not possible to conduct genome sequencing of all samples now. “Only 300-400 samples are being sequenced,” he said.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 testing has been increased and around 90,000 tests were conducted on Tuesday, the Delhi health minister noted.

Jain said that the Delhi government has instructed private hospitals to increase the number of reserved beds for Covid-19 patients to 40 per cent from the earlier 10 per cent capacity. Nearly 2 per cent of beds are occupied in the government hospitals, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi health minister confirmed that there would be no lockdown in the national capital; however, a weekend curfew has been imposed due to the surge in cases. A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was held on Tuesday after which a decision to impose the weekend curfew was taken.

According to the latest available data, Delhi reported 5,481 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as the Omicron outbreak grips the capital city. A total of three patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 25,113. The case positivity rate of the city touched 8.37%, the highest since May 17 last year when it stood at 8.42%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON