Delhi Mayor Election Live: MCD set to elect SC mayor today after months-long delay
Delhi Mayor Election Live: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to elect its new mayor on Thursday, following the appointment of a presiding officer by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday. This move initiates an election process that has been delayed for six months. As per the municipal secretary Siva Prasad’s order, the election is scheduled for 2 pm on Thursday....Read More
BJP councillor Satya Sharma from Gautampuri has been appointed by the LG as the presiding officer to oversee the election, which was originally due in April.
The assembly will meet in the afternoon to elect a mayor, a position currently reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate as required by the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act in the third election cycle of the house.
Competing for the mayoral role are AAP’s Mahesh Kumar Khichi, 45, a councillor from the Dev Nagar ward in Karol Bagh, and BJP’s Kishan Lal, 47, from Shakurpur ward. For the deputy mayor position, AAP’s Ravinder Bhardwaj, 35, from Aman Vihar (Kirari) and BJP’s Neeta Bisht, 41, from Sadatpur ward, are the candidates.
The AAP boycotted the September elections, citing objections to the “frisking” of its councillors, while the Congress chose not to participate in the voting process. The upcoming mayoral term, designated for a reserved category candidate, faced delays due to procedural disagreements, including the lieutenant governor's appointing a presiding officer.
MCD polls
As per MCD regulations, mayoral elections occur annually in April, with each mayor serving a one-year term as part of a five-year rotation. The first term is designated for women, the second for the open category, the third for a reserved category, and the final two terms again for the open category.
This marks the third mayoral term since AAP took control of the MCD in December 2022, ending the BJP’s 15-year leadership. According to sources, AAP is pushing to complete projects ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.
Delhi Mayor Election Live: Current Mayor Shelly Oberoi review pending projects
Current Mayor Shelly Oberoi has begun holding meetings with officials from all 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to review pending projects and ensure their completion before the upcoming elections, PTI reported.
According to an official, projects under review for approval include park fencing, beautification, gate installations, road repairs, street lighting, electricity supply, and covering open drains.
On Monday, Oberoi met with officials from the engineering department across all 12 zones. Meetings with officials from other departments will follow, focusing on addressing the pending tasks ahead of the elections, the official added.
Delhi Mayor Election Live: Delhi’s upcoming mayoral term will feature a Dalit candidate, though due to political conflicts, the tenure has been reduced to just five months. Both the new mayor and deputy mayor will serve only this shortened term.
As per an order from municipal secretary Siva Prasad, the election is scheduled for Thursday at 2 pm.