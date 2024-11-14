Delhi Mayor Election Live: MCD set to elect SC mayor today after months-long delay

Delhi Mayor Election Live: Mayoral elections are held annually in April with a five-year tenure comprising five single-year terms on a rotation basis.

Delhi Mayor Election Live: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to elect its new mayor on Thursday, following the appointment of a presiding officer by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday. This move initiates an election process that has been delayed for six months. As per the municipal secretary Siva Prasad’s order, the election is scheduled for 2 pm on Thursday....Read More

BJP councillor Satya Sharma from Gautampuri has been appointed by the LG as the presiding officer to oversee the election, which was originally due in April.

The assembly will meet in the afternoon to elect a mayor, a position currently reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate as required by the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act in the third election cycle of the house.

Competing for the mayoral role are AAP’s Mahesh Kumar Khichi, 45, a councillor from the Dev Nagar ward in Karol Bagh, and BJP’s Kishan Lal, 47, from Shakurpur ward. For the deputy mayor position, AAP’s Ravinder Bhardwaj, 35, from Aman Vihar (Kirari) and BJP’s Neeta Bisht, 41, from Sadatpur ward, are the candidates.

The AAP boycotted the September elections, citing objections to the “frisking” of its councillors, while the Congress chose not to participate in the voting process. The upcoming mayoral term, designated for a reserved category candidate, faced delays due to procedural disagreements, including the lieutenant governor's appointing a presiding officer.

MCD polls

As per MCD regulations, mayoral elections occur annually in April, with each mayor serving a one-year term as part of a five-year rotation. The first term is designated for women, the second for the open category, the third for a reserved category, and the final two terms again for the open category.

This marks the third mayoral term since AAP took control of the MCD in December 2022, ending the BJP’s 15-year leadership. According to sources, AAP is pushing to complete projects ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.