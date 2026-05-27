Delhi Metro plans elevated corridor project to ease South Delhi traffic: Check routes targeted, estimated cost

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has drawn up an ambitious traffic decongestion plan for South Delhi, proposing a network of elevated corridors, redesigned roads, underpasses and subways along the heavily congested Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road corridor.

The project is aimed at easing daily bottlenecks faced by commuters travelling through Sangam Vihar, Saket, Khanpur, Pul Prahladpur and Badarpur. (Representative photo)(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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The project is aimed at easing daily bottlenecks faced by commuters travelling through Sangam Vihar, Saket, Khanpur, Pul Prahladpur and Badarpur, areas that have seen mounting traffic pressure due to dense residential settlements, roadside parking and growing vehicle numbers.

According to officials, the proposed overhaul is expected to significantly improve travel between South Delhi and the Badarpur border while integrating with existing Metro lines and flyovers in the region.

Which routes will see improved connectivity?

The proposal includes a nearly 5-km elevated corridor connecting Sangam Vihar to Maa Anandmayee Marg through the MB Road stretch. Another 1.1-km elevated section has been planned from Pul Prahladpur towards Badarpur to streamline traffic movement near the border areas.

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{{^usCountry}} An elevated road from Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar is also part of the project. Additionally, a 1.9-km stretch between Maa Anandmayee Marg and Pul Prahladpur will be redesigned to improve traffic circulation and pedestrian movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An elevated road from Saket G-Block to Sangam Vihar is also part of the project. Additionally, a 1.9-km stretch between Maa Anandmayee Marg and Pul Prahladpur will be redesigned to improve traffic circulation and pedestrian movement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the alignment would connect major junctions and residential clusters including Saket G-Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur and Pul Prahladpur. A second phase also proposes a 2.48-km six-lane elevated flyover above the Delhi Metro tunnel corridor. Estimated cost of the project {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the alignment would connect major junctions and residential clusters including Saket G-Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur and Pul Prahladpur. A second phase also proposes a 2.48-km six-lane elevated flyover above the Delhi Metro tunnel corridor. Estimated cost of the project {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The consultancy work for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) and conducting feasibility studies has been estimated at around ₹1.47 crore. The broader infrastructure project — including elevated roads, flyovers, underpasses and redesigned road stretches — is expected to cost around ₹1,471 crore. Timeline for completion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The consultancy work for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) and conducting feasibility studies has been estimated at around ₹1.47 crore. The broader infrastructure project — including elevated roads, flyovers, underpasses and redesigned road stretches — is expected to cost around ₹1,471 crore. Timeline for completion {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the DPR and feasibility study exercise for the proposed traffic revamp is expected to be completed within four months. The timeline for execution and construction of the larger project is yet to be finalised.

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