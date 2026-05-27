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Delhi Metro plans elevated corridor project to ease South Delhi traffic: Check routes targeted, estimated cost

The proposed overhaul is expected to improve travel between South Delhi and the Badarpur border while integrating with existing Metro lines in the region.

Updated on: May 27, 2026 05:16 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has drawn up an ambitious traffic decongestion plan for South Delhi, proposing a network of elevated corridors, redesigned roads, underpasses and subways along the heavily congested Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road corridor.

The project is aimed at easing daily bottlenecks faced by commuters travelling through Sangam Vihar, Saket, Khanpur, Pul Prahladpur and Badarpur. (Representative photo)(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The project is aimed at easing daily bottlenecks faced by commuters travelling through Sangam Vihar, Saket, Khanpur, Pul Prahladpur and Badarpur, areas that have seen mounting traffic pressure due to dense residential settlements, roadside parking and growing vehicle numbers.

According to officials, the proposed overhaul is expected to significantly improve travel between South Delhi and the Badarpur border while integrating with existing Metro lines and flyovers in the region.

Which routes will see improved connectivity?

The proposal includes a nearly 5-km elevated corridor connecting Sangam Vihar to Maa Anandmayee Marg through the MB Road stretch. Another 1.1-km elevated section has been planned from Pul Prahladpur towards Badarpur to streamline traffic movement near the border areas.

Officials said the DPR and feasibility study exercise for the proposed traffic revamp is expected to be completed within four months. The timeline for execution and construction of the larger project is yet to be finalised.

 
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