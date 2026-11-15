Delhi Metro services to start 2 hours early on Monday for Chhath Puja devotees

The early services have been arranged for Monday, when devotees will offer Usha Arghya, the morning prayers to the rising Sun, as part of the four-day Chhath festival , DMRC said in a post on X.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation ( DMRC ) will start train services at 4.30 am on Monday, two hours earlier than its usual schedule, to facilitate the movement of devotees observing Usha Arghya during Chhath Puja.

How frequently will Delhi Metro trains run during the early services?

How frequently will Delhi Metro trains run during the early services?

What time will Delhi Metro services start on Monday for Chhath Puja?

What time will Delhi Metro services start on Monday for Chhath Puja?

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Metro services will commence simultaneously from all terminal stations across the DMRC network, allowing devotees to reach their destinations early in the morning, it said.

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Trains will operate at a frequency of 15 minutes on all lines until the commencement of regular revenue services, after which they will follow the scheduled timetable for the day, it added.