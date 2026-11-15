Delhi Metro services to start 2 hours early on Monday for Chhath Puja devotees
Early services will start simultaneously from all terminal stations, with trains running every 15 minutes until regular services begin.
Published on: Nov 15, 2026, 18:05:30 IST
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start train services at 4.30 am on Monday, two hours earlier than its usual schedule, to facilitate the movement of devotees observing Usha Arghya during Chhath Puja.
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