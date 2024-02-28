 Delhi metro services on Yellow Line delayed after passenger found on track | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Delhi metro services on Yellow Line delayed after passenger found on track

Delhi metro services on Yellow Line delayed after passenger found on track

PTI |
Feb 28, 2024 01:52 PM IST

The Yellow Line connects Millenium City Center-Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

Services on Wednesday were delayed on the busy Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro due to a "passenger on track," the transporter said.

"A passenger was found on track, due to which services have been delayed," an official said, adding more details are awaited.
"A passenger was found on track, due to which services have been delayed," an official said, adding more details are awaited. (HT Photo/File)



"A passenger was found on track, due to which services have been delayed," an official said, adding more details are awaited.

A passenger said that the metro he was travelling in around noon, halted for over 15 minutes at Guru Dronacharya Metro Station.

