Delhi metro services on Yellow Line delayed after passenger found on track
PTI |
Feb 28, 2024 01:52 PM IST
The Yellow Line connects Millenium City Center-Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.
Services on Wednesday were delayed on the busy Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro due to a "passenger on track," the transporter said.
The Yellow Line connects Millenium City Center-Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
"A passenger was found on track, due to which services have been delayed," an official said, adding more details are awaited.
A passenger said that the metro he was travelling in around noon, halted for over 15 minutes at Guru Dronacharya Metro Station.
Get Current Updates on India News, Rajya Sabha Election 2024 Live, Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Share this article