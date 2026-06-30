Delhi Metro's Blue Line hit by technical snag, services resume after significant delay

Delhi Metro’s Blue Line services were severely disrupted on Tuesday evening due to a technical fault, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded for an hour and causing long queues at several stations.

New Delhi: Commuters wait in a queue to board a metro at a platform at a metro station after services on the Blue Line were delayed, in New Delhi, (PTI/ Representative)

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A train came to a halt at Anand Vihar Metro Station, causing significant delays across the Blue Line during peak hours, when many take the metro home from offices. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has not yet revealed the exact nature of the technical fault that disrupted the services.

DMRC announced on social media that Blue Line metro services had been restored.

“Service Update. Normal services have resumed on Blue Line,” DMRC wrote on X.

Service Update



Normal services have resumed on Blue Line. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 30, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the Delhi Metro's operating agency had said that the services on the Blue Line were affected due to “a technical issue” between Anand Vihar and Vaishali. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the Delhi Metro's operating agency had said that the services on the Blue Line were affected due to “a technical issue” between Anand Vihar and Vaishali. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Service Update. Delay in train services on Blue Line due to technical issue between Anand Vihar and Vaishali. Normal services on all other lines,” the DMRC post at 5.21pm read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Service Update. Delay in train services on Blue Line due to technical issue between Anand Vihar and Vaishali. Normal services on all other lines,” the DMRC post at 5.21pm read. {{/usCountry}}

Service Update



Delay in train services on Blue Line due to technical issue between Anand Vihar and Vaishali.



Normal services on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 30, 2026

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The disruption hit one of the Delhi Metro’s busiest and most heavily used corridors, connecting Dwarka Sector 21 in west Delhi with Noida Electronic City and Ghaziabad's Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh.

Blue Line: The lifeline of Delhi Metro

The Blue Line serves thousands of daily commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida, including professionals heading to the IT parks and corporate offices. The corridor also provides a crucial link to Anand Vihar, one of the busiest transport hubs in the National Capital Region, offering connectivity to the railway station and interstate bus terminal.

Thus, the Blue Line is the lifeline of the Delhi Metro corridor in the national capital and the key points of Noida and Ghaziabad.

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As a result, even a brief disruption during office hours can lead to significant delays, overcrowding at stations and widespread inconvenience for commuters across Delhi and the NCR.

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