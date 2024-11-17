Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot resigns from AAP, says party not fighting for people's rights

The Aam Aadmi Party received a massive setback just months before the Delhi Assembly elections, as senior minister and veteran leader Kailash Gahlot resigned. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with Chief Minister Atishi, Minister Kailash Gahlot and former at the Vidhan Sabha during Delhi Assembly session.(PTI)

Gahlot, who served as Delhi's Transport Minister, expressed his gratitude to the party for the opportunity to serve the people of Delhi but highlighted the party's failure to deliver on key promises, such as cleaning up the Yamuna river. He also pointed to embarrassing controversies, including the "Sheeshmahal" issue, which have eroded public trust in the party.

"I want to share with you that today the Aam Aadmi Party faces grave challenges. Challenges from within, to the very values that brought us together to AAP. Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment towards people, leaving many promises unfulfilled. Take for example the Yamuna, which we had promised to transform into a clean river, but never got around to doing it. Now the Yamuna River is perhaps even more polluted than ever before.," he wrote in his resignation letter.

"Apart from this, now there are many embarrassing and awkward controversies like the 'SHEESHMAHAL', which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the AAM AADMI," Gahlot added.

In a separate letter to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, which was shared on X, Gahlot also tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

'Political ambitions have overtaken commitment to people'

Kailash Gahlot also stated that political ambitions have overtaken the party's commitment to the people, leading to unfulfilled promises and a crippling inability to deliver basic services. He emphasized that real progress for Delhi cannot be achieved if the government remains mired in conflicts with the central government.

In his letter, Gahlot made it clear that his decision to step away from the party was motivated by his continued desire to serve the people of Delhi, but he felt that his commitment to the AAP's vision could no longer be reconciled with the party's current direction.

"I had started my political journey with the commitment to serve the people of Delhi and I want to continue doing that. Which is why, I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP," Gahlot concluded.