 Delhi minister quizzed for 5 hours by ED days after Arvind Kejriwal arrest: ‘Know nothing about Goa…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Delhi minister quizzed for 5 hours by ED days after Arvind Kejriwal arrest: ‘Know nothing about Goa…’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2024 05:42 PM IST

Kailash Gahlot said he never denied that Vijay Nair was staying at his govt-allotted bungalow in Civil Lines.

Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for five hours on Saturday in connection with the now-scrapped liquor policy which allegedly saw crores passing hands under the table and landed Delhi chief minister Kejriwal in ED custody. Gahlot was part of the Group of Ministers who prepared and implemented the liquor scheme. This was the second summons issued to Gahlot and he responded to it. He skipped the first one as Delhi Assembly proceedings were on at that time, the minister said.

Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot was questioned by the ED on Saturday for five hours over the alleged liquor scam. (PTI)
Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot was questioned by the ED on Saturday for five hours over the alleged liquor scam. (PTI)

On Vijay Nair staying at Kailash Gahlot's bungalow

Kailah Gahlot's name featured in the high-profile case not only because he was part of the Group of Ministers behind the policy but also because AAP's Vijay Nair was staying at the bungalow allotted to him at Civil Lines. ED alleged that Vijay Nair, AAP's communication in-charge at the time when the policy was formulated, was staying near the chief minister's residence. The residence officially belonged to Kailash Gahlot.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"See, I always said I never stayed at my govt-allotted bungalow because my wife and kids did not want to move from Vasant Kunj. I never shifted to Civil Lines. I told this to the CBI as well. Today also I said I had no information about Vijay Nair staying at my place," Kailash Gahlot said.

'I know nothing about Goa election campaign'

Kailash Gahlot said he was never part of the Goa election campaign where the alleged proceeds of the liquor scam were funnelled. "I can't comment on this because I was never part of Goa election campaign planning," Kailash Gahlot said adding that he was not confronted with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Delhi minister quizzed for 5 hours by ED days after Arvind Kejriwal arrest: ‘Know nothing about Goa…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On