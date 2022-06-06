Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's home raided by ED week after arrest: Report

Satyendar Jain's arrest has triggered a political row amid a blame-game between the BJP and the AAP. 
Published on Jun 06, 2022 08:14 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's home was raided by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, nearly a week after he was arrested in a money laundering case, news agency ANI reported. The fresh action comes as a political row brews between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest.

Monday's raids, including at Jain's Delhi home, and certain other locations, were being conducted as part of a "follow up" in the case, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. 

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, during an address last week, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "arrest all AAP leaders". He also said that his deputy, Manish Sisodia, was next on the target list, and is likely to be arrested. 

"I have come to know from the same sources that in the next few days the central government is going to arrest Manish Sisodia. The centre has asked all central agencies to prepare a fake case against Sisodia and arrest him," he had said.

“I would request the PM to put us all together in jail rather than picking us one by one, and use all central agencies to probe us. Ask all your agencies to take out investigations against all of us at once. Get done with it once and for all,” Kejriwal added.

The 57-year-old AAP leader was arrested on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA. 

The central agency’s probe is based on a 2017 case of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in which it was alleged that the AAP leader and his wife Poonam Jain had amassed disproportionate assets worth 1.47 crore between February 2015 and May 2017, which was more than double their known sources of income.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI) 

Topics
satyendar jain aam aadmi party
