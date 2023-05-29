'LG, law and order is your responsibility...': Kejriwal on shocking Delhi murder

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit out at Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the horrific murder of a 16-year-old girl in Shahabad area. “A minor girl is brutally murdered openly in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of paramount importance”, the chief minister tweeted. Kejriwal's jibe at the Delhi L-G comes in backdrop of the row over Centre's ordinance which limited Delhi government's powers. The Supreme Court in its May 11 judgment had said that the elected government will have control on all services except law and order and land. The lieutenant governor shall exercise powers under the administrative role as entrusted by the president. Kejriwal's cabinet colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted,"If the LG is not doing his work, then who is accountable. The law and order in Delhi is at its lowest. Murders are taking place in broad daylight. The incident in Shahabad is shameful. LG has failed in fulfilling his duties".

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police in the capital.(ANI)

In a horrific incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her 20-year-old boyfriend. The accused Sahil is absconding and the Delhi Police has formed teams to arrest him. According to police officials, the girl had planned to attend a friend's son's birthday party. The accused intercepted and stabbed her multiple times in a horrific attack that also involved bludgeoning her with a stone.

