Delhi-NCR rain fury: Car inside ditch, clouds engulf high-rise, severe waterlogging | WATCH

Heavy and continuous rain, massive traffic, waterlogging, and alerts for more downpour - Thursday was a rain-filled day for the Delhi-NCR region. From vehicles caving into a ditch to clouds hovering around high-rise buildings, several visuals went viral as normal life was disrupted by rain.

The downpour in Delhi-NCR resulted in a chaotic morning for daily commuters.

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While the rain brought a respite from the high temperatures in the national capital and the neighbouring cities, it resulted in a chaotic morning for daily commuters. Follow live updates for June 9 rains here.

Meanwhile, local administration and traffic police in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad have been deployed to manage the flow of vehicles, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi rainfall triggers chaos

In Delhi, the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road emerged as one of the worst-affected stretches, with severe waterlogging leading to a total blockade of traffic movement.

Similar scenes were reported from the Burari area, where roads were completely underwater.

Watch visuals:

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{{^usCountry}} On the other hand, a tree fell near Raja Dhir Singh Marg in East of Kailash due to heavy rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the other hand, a tree fell near Raja Dhir Singh Marg in East of Kailash due to heavy rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

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Simultaneously, as rain lashed the city, Sangam Vihar witnessed waterlogging:

The Delhi Traffic Police also informed that the heavy downpour has caused significant waterlogging on National Highway 24 (NH-24) near the Ghazipur area.

Also Read | Are schools shut in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Dehradun over rain today? Check city-wise status

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"The Delhi Government is working on a war footing to tackle the waterlogging situation. All government agencies are on high alert following orders from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta," according to ANI, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

NCR rain fury

In Uttar Pradesh's Noida, residents of Sector 75 witnessed submerged roads that made commuting difficult. Furthermore, heavy, thick, and dark clouds engulfed the upper section of the Supernova, Spira Tower high-rise building located in Noida's Sector 94. Watch visuals:

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In Ghaziabad, the Indirapuram and Abhay Khand areas were heavily flooded, with commuters seen wading through knee-deep water to reach their destinations.

A car and a scooter fell into a ditch as the road caved in near Atal Chowk in Vasundhara following heavy rainfall, news agency PTI reported.

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Delhi AQI today

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 61 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

As per the latest forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to witness thunderstorms with rain on Friday and Saturday.

(with inputs from agencies)