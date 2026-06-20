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Orange alert in Delhi over next 2 hours, rain, strong winds of upto 50 kmph on cards

The Central, East, New Delhi, North, Northeast, Northwest, Shahdara, South, Southeast, Southwest, and Western districts of Delhi are expected to witness rain.

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 05:09 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for rain and thunderstorms in Delhi. The alert, issued at 3:20pm on Saturday remains in place till 6:24pm according to the weather panel. During this time, thunderstorm with lightning and strong winds of 40-50 km per hour are expected.

Thunderstorm with lightning and strong winds of 40-50 km per hour are expected.(PTI)

The Central, East, New Delhi, North, Northeast, Northwest, Shahdara, South, Southeast, Southwest, and Western districts of Delhi are expected to witness rain.

Orange alert in New Delhi today.

The weather panel also forecast rain during its morning alert, but even so, Delhi saw a slight increase in the minimum temperature. "Partly cloudy skies are expected to persist on Saturday. A spell of very light to light rain is expected from afternoon to evening, along with thunderstorm and strong gusty winds of speed 40-50 kmph," an IMD official had said.

Also Read: Indian monsoon has a bumpy start: What's causing the delay in rains?

The weather panel's region-wise departure rainfall map shows that rainfall deficits in central India, east and northeast India, the southern peninsula, and northwest India stand at 67 pc, 42 pc, 22 pc, and 6 pc, respectively.

 
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