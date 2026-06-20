Orange alert in Delhi over next 2 hours, rain, strong winds of upto 50 kmph on cards

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for rain and thunderstorms in Delhi. The alert, issued at 3:20pm on Saturday remains in place till 6:24pm according to the weather panel. During this time, thunderstorm with lightning and strong winds of 40-50 km per hour are expected.

Thunderstorm with lightning and strong winds of 40-50 km per hour are expected.(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Central, East, New Delhi, North, Northeast, Northwest, Shahdara, South, Southeast, Southwest, and Western districts of Delhi are expected to witness rain.

Orange alert in New Delhi today.

The weather panel also forecast rain during its morning alert, but even so, Delhi saw a slight increase in the minimum temperature. "Partly cloudy skies are expected to persist on Saturday. A spell of very light to light rain is expected from afternoon to evening, along with thunderstorm and strong gusty winds of speed 40-50 kmph," an IMD official had said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degree higher than a day before. The minimum at Safdarjung was also 0.7 degree above the normal, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degree higher than a day before. The minimum at Safdarjung was also 0.7 degree above the normal, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Heavy rain expected in over 10 Tamil Nadu districts as southwest monsoon intensifies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Heavy rain expected in over 10 Tamil Nadu districts as southwest monsoon intensifies {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Similar predictions were made on Friday night as well, when the IMD issued a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms. Monsoon delay makes Delhi wait {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similar predictions were made on Friday night as well, when the IMD issued a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms. Monsoon delay makes Delhi wait {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While there have been some days of pleasant weather and rainy days in Delhi, the national capital is yet to witness a significant downpour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While there have been some days of pleasant weather and rainy days in Delhi, the national capital is yet to witness a significant downpour. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, monsoon are running late in several parts of India, including Maharashtra and Goa, as El Niño weather phenomenon takes hold. Despite marking a footfall in Kerala earlier this month, Monsoon is yet to sweep many areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, monsoon are running late in several parts of India, including Maharashtra and Goa, as El Niño weather phenomenon takes hold. Despite marking a footfall in Kerala earlier this month, Monsoon is yet to sweep many areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Indian monsoon has a bumpy start: What's causing the delay in rains?

The weather panel's region-wise departure rainfall map shows that rainfall deficits in central India, east and northeast India, the southern peninsula, and northwest India stand at 67 pc, 42 pc, 22 pc, and 6 pc, respectively.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON