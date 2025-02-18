Delhi new CM live updates: BJP to pick CM face on February 19, oath-ceremony next day
Delhi new CM Live: The suspense over who will take charge of the national capital continues to persist as the Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to announce a chief ministerial pick. As per the latest development, the CM pick is likely to be named after a BJP legislature party meeting on February 19. Following this, the newly elected BJP legislature party leader along with other legislators will stake claim to form government in the capital....Read More
The oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held on February 20 at a grand scale at the Ramlila Maidan, in the probable presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and several other top leaders.
Delhi New CM Announcement | Key Points
- The Bharatiya Janata Party achieved a historic feat in the Delhi assembly election 2025, making a historic comeback to the national capital after 27 years. The party bagged 48 of 70 assembly seats, dethroning the Aam Aadmi Party from power.
- The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, meanwhile, delivered a dismal performance in the elections, witnessing a major drop in its vote share from the last two elections. In comparison to its last poll tally of 62 seats, AAP was able to secure just 22 seats this time.
- The buzz over the BJP's chief ministerial pick has been continuing for days after the election results were announced by the Election Commission of India on February 8. The delay also became evident as PM Modi was on France-US visit for three-four days in between (Feb 11-13).
- Names of possible CM picks have been ranging from New Delhi assembly's winning candidate Parvesh Verma to an outside the legislature BJP MP Manoj Tiwari to a possibility of the chief minister being a woman, throwing in names of winners like Shikha Roy.
Delhi new CM Live: BJP's Praveen Khandelwal remarks 'PM does what he says'
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal told PTI, "The PM does what he says, hence the work to clean Yamuna has started. These cleaning machines were there in Delhi for the last 1.5 years, the AAP leaders did not use. Now when the cleaning is happening, rather that praising it, they are accusing. For 10 years, they fought, put accusations, spoke lies, cheated. Now when the work has started, they should clear that whether they are with the development of Delhi or they will do their own politics."
Delhi new CM Live: Why is AAP so curious about BJP's CM, asks MP Praveen Khandelwal
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, while speaking to news agency PTI, as to why the Aam Aadmi Party is so curious about the saffron camp's CM pick.
"The BJP workers are not worried because we know that the central leadership is capable to take right decision at right time after consultation with MLAs. When the time will be right, the central leadership will take decision, and we will know about the new CM," he said.
Delhi new CM Live: Preparations underway at Ramlila ahead of Feb 20 oath ceremony
Though the BJP is yet to announce its CM pick, preparations are underway in full swing at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan where the swearing-in ceremony for the next chief minister and the Cabinet will likely take place on February 20.
Delhi new CM Live: Manoj Tiwari slams AAP's 'restlessness'
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticised the Aam Aadmi Party for its restlessness over the saffron party revealing the chief ministerial candidate for Delhi.
"This is all restlessness of AAP. Very soon Delhi will get all the information in 2-3 days. BJP will do such work and our CM will be so good that Delhi will get rid of almost all the problems in the next 5 years," said Tiwari.
Delhi new CM Live: BJP state chief Virendra Sachdeva hits back at Atishi
Hitting back at Delhi acting CM Atishi for her remarks over the BJP's CM face decision, the saffron party's capital unit chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that there was internal dissent in the AAP as "people of her party are not ready to accept her as leader of the opposition".
"Delhi's acting CM Atishi is asking who will be the next CM. I want to ask her that you did not become CM even after sitting on the chair. You are the only example who did not become CM even after sitting on the chair...Atishi, you have nothing left to say," said Sachdeva.
Delhi new CM Live: Will continue to serve people through politics, says AAP's Avadh Ojha
AAP leader Avadh Ojha reaffirmed his commitment towards the people of Delhi and said that he has no intention of stepping back from politics. "I will continue to serve the people through politics," he said as leadership crisis in the BJP Delhi unit continued.
He also slammed the saffron party for its inability to choose a leader among its 48 MLAs. "BJP is not able to choose a person from its 48 MLAs who can lead them. They have no policy and no face," Ojha remarked.
Delhi new CM Live: AAP questions BJP's delay in naming CM pick
The Aam Aadmi Party attacked the BJP for its delay in announcing the chief ministerial face and the cabinet for Delhi, saying that the saffron party had "no face" to run the government.
AAP leader and acting Delhi CM Atishi accused the BJP of lacking a credible leader to govern the capital.
"It's been ten days since the election results were announced. People thought that the BJP would declare its chief minister and the cabinet on February 9 and begin developmental works immediately. But it is now clear that they have no face to run Delhi," she said.
Delhi new CM Live: Delhi assembly elections 2025 recap
The Delhi assembly election 2025 witnessed a fierce battle between the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. High-stakes campaigning took place across the national capital, with the three key contenders slamming each other over various issues.
The voting for the 70-member assembly took place on February 5, recording a voter turnout of 60.42 per cent, as per the data from the Election Commission of India.
The counting of votes and results declaration took place on February 8, wherein the BJP achieved a historic victory with 48 seats in its kitty, ousting the AAP out of power in Delhi. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged just 22 seats in the capital.
Delhi new CM Live BJP legislature party meeting likely on February 19
The Bharatiya Janata Party, under its top leadership, is likely to hold is legislature party meeting on Wednesday, February 19, following which it is expected to announce the CM pick for Delhi.
Delhi new CM Live: Suspense over CM pick continues
The suspense over who will be the next chief minister of Delhi continues to stay abuzz as the BJP is yet to announce a name for the position.
The party put an end to its 27-year-long drought on February 8, after the election commission announced the results for the Delhi assembly election, wherein the BJP emerged victorious by bagging 48 of the 70 seats in the capital.