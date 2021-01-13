Bird flu: Sale, storage of poultry and processed chicken banned in parts of Delhi

In the wake of bird flu in the city, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday banned the sale and storage of poultry and processed chicken in its jurisdiction.

The civic body also asked restaurants and hotels not to serve poultry meat or poultry products, including egg-based dishes. The municipality said that non-compliance of the order will attract punitive action.

An order in this connection was released by the civic body’s veterinary department on Wednesday afternoon.

Jai Prakash, mayor, north corporation, said that the orders have been issued for the prevention and safety of citizens from bird flu. “We are concerned about the cases of bird flu in the city. Nearly 10 states have already been hit by the avian flu and Delhi is one of them. We have to take preventive measures so we have banned the sale and storage of poultry birds, poultry meat and processed chicken and poultry products including eggs in wholesale as well as retail meat markets. The directions will also be applicable to hotels and restaurants serving chicken,” Prakash said.

The north corporation has also issued a helpline 011-23890318 to report incidents of dead birds in the city.

Last week, over 100 crows were found dead in parks in Mayur Vihar-3, Hastsal and Dwarka areas and over 17 ducks were found dead at Sanjay Lake Park.

The Delhi government had, on Monday, said that the city has been affected with bird flu as eight of the 109 samples sent for testing were positive.

The culling of live birds was initiated from Monday morning in Sanjay Lake Park in Mayur Vihar Phase 2. The government had closed the Ghazipur wholesale poultry and fish market last week due to bird flu.

The officials of north corporation, however, said that any decision on closure of parks is yet to be taken.