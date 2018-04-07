Delhi Police arrest 3 from private school in Himachal for CBSE class 12 Economics paper leak

Police on Saturday arrested three people from Himachal Pradesh for their alleged role in leaking the class 12 CBSE Economics question paper.

The arrested — exam centre superintendent and commerce lecturer Rakesh Kumar, clerk Amit Kumar, and peon Ashok — all work in a private school in Una. The three were deployed on examination duty at another school in the same district.

They were brought to New Delhi after being questioned, an officer told PTI.

Delhi Police said the questions were written on white sheets of paper by a student of the school. The clerk then took photographs of these papers and circulated them on WhatsApp, a free messaging service.

Police sources said a team of four officers of Delhi police visited the private school in Una and questioned the principal for about two hours on Friday.

The school authorities could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Special investigation team officials said they questioned around 200 people and analysed over 20 WhatsApp groups to pin point the exact source of WhatsApp messages. The superintendent was also involved in the conspiracy, officials added.

The Delhi Police’s crime branch began investigating the leak after a case was registered in the matter on March 27.

In the wake of the leak, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the exam will be conducted again across the country. At least 500,000 students had taken the exam on March 26. The retest is scheduled for April 25.

The CBSE also announced a retest for the class 10 Mathematics exam, questions of which were leaked too. However, it withdrew the notification on Tuesday saying the leak was “limited” and did not improve the performance of students.

The board faced severe criticism, with students calling the retest unfair and discouraging, and opposition parties blaming the government for the fiasco.