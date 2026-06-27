...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi Police arrest alleged 18 crore bank fraudster after 9 years on the run

Police said Dixit had been absconding since 2017 after escaping custody of Uttar Pradesh Police and was later declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court.

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 08:03 pm IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

A man who has allegedly cheated multiple banks, making over 18 crore through forged property documents and impersonation, has been arrested by the Delhi Police after evading arrest for nearly nine years, officials said on Saturday.

Delhi police(Hindustan Times)

Sanjeev Dixit alias Sanjay Sharma, 53, was arrested on Thursday in connection with a 2013 cheating and forgery case registered at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police station.

Police said Dixit had been absconding since 2017 after escaping custody of Uttar Pradesh Police and was later declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court. He was later found to be in Tihar Jail in another criminal case.

Also Read | Delhi Police arrest 916 people in action against cyber fraud

According to the EOW, the case was registered on the complaint of one Usha Rani Sethi, who alleged that Dixit, along with his associates, fraudulently transferred her property in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar by executing a forged sale deed in February 2013.

The probe also revealed that the accused had placed his associate as a tenant in the complainant's property to gain access to title details and facilitate the fraud. The money obtained from banks was allegedly routed through shell companies and fictitious bank accounts before being siphoned off through cash withdrawals and personal expenditures.

Despite repeated notices and searches, Dixit remained untraceable for years. After sustained technical surveillance, police discovered that he was lodged in Tihar Jail in another criminal case. Following a production warrant from a Delhi court, he was formally arrested in the present case also on June 25.

Police described Dixit as a habitual economic offender with at least 12 criminal cases registered against him by the CBI and police in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The cases include cheating, forgery, corruption and criminal conspiracy.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Delhi Police arrest alleged 18 crore bank fraudster after 9 years on the run
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.