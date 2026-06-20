Delhi Police arrest 916 people in action against cyber fraud

In a 48-hour-long anti-cybercrime operation, the Delhi Police have detained 7,189 suspects and arrested 916 people in a massive nationwide crackdown targeting mule account handlers, malware distributors and fraudulent call centres, senior police officers said on Friday. Police said the arrested people include four bank employees from Delhi (Photo for representation)

Named “CyHawk 5.0”, the operation involved a total of 715 raiding teams with 2,374 personnel from all 15 police districts, railway and metro units and two specialised wings – crime branch and intelligence fusion and strategic operations (IFSO). The crackdown covered 21 states and Union Territories (UTs), officers part of the operation said.

Police said the arrested people include four bank employees from Delhi, identified as Pabitra Kumar Biswal, a deputy manager of a cooperative bank in New Kondli who facilitated mule accounts linked to 159 cyber frauds across the country, Udai Raj Yadav, a relationship manager with a private bank in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Vishwas Meena, a sales executive in a government bank in Mayur Vihar, and Ajay Kumar, a sales manager of a private bank in Shalimar Bagh.

Joint commissioner of police (central) Madhur Verma said that besides the arrests, Delhi Police have also been helping cybercrime victims to recover defrauded funds through the I4C-led Money Restoration Module (MRM).

“The victim-centric MRM enables swift restoration of lien amounts up to ₹50,000, providing timely financial relief to cyber fraud victims. The central district police have successfully facilitated restoration of ₹3.59 lakh to cyber fraud victims in 34 cases through the MRM portal,” Verma said.

Police said a total of 7,189 people were questioned, 916 arrested, and 691 others bound down (apprehended but not arrested) during the crackdown. Legal action was taken against more than 4,290 accused. Further, 481 fresh cases were registered, 410 previous cases against individuals linked to active cyber fraud complaints on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) solved, a senior police officer said.

“The complaints linked to these cases represented a cumulative cheated amount of nearly ₹700 crore, underscoring the scale of financial harm being caused to victims across the country. Over 760 mobile phones, 820 SIM cards, 228 ATM cards, 247 bank kits and passbooks, 323 Aadhaar cards, 104 laptops and computers, and ₹21.72 lakh in cash were seized. A Mahindra Thar Roxx and 11 Point-of-Sale (PoS) machines were also recovered,” the officer added.