New Delhi, Delhi Police on Friday arrested two wanted criminals allegedly linked to foreign-based gangsters after an encounter in the Kapashera area, officials said. Delhi Police arrests 2 aides of foreign-based gangsters after encounter

The accused have been identified as Akash Rajput, a resident of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan who was involved in a kidnapping case in Gujarat where a demand was made for ₹100 crore ransom, and Mahipal Meena from Rajasthan's Bharatpur, police said.

The duo was part of the Jagdish alias Jagla-Abhishek alias Golu gang, which recently allied with fugitive gangster Rohit Godara and his syndicate, ACP Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

A probe suggested that Godara, who is linked to Canada-based gangsters Goldy Brar and Virender Charan, was likely to use the resources of this allied gang to expand his operations in Delhi-NCR after many of his top shooters were arrested or killed in recent police actions.

Police said Rajput was wanted in multiple cases of extortion, kidnapping and attempt to murder in Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Punjab.

Rajasthan Police announced a reward of ₹20,000 for information leading to Rajput for his alleged role in an attempt to murder case registered in Sri Ganganagar.

He was also one of the accused in a firing incident outside a hospital in Karnal, Haryana, in July 2022, carried out on the directions of gangster Daler Kotia.

In July this year, Rajput was allegedly involved in a kidnapping case in Kachchh, Gujarat, in which fugitive gangster Kiritsinh Zala demanded a ransom of ₹100 crore.

Rajput has several other cases registered against him, including in Sri Ganganagar, Karnal and Fazilka in Punjab, for offences such as attempt to murder, firing for ransom and violations of the Arms Act, police said.

“Based on human intelligence, a trap was laid on the Najafgarh-Kapashera road on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday. Two suspects riding a motorcycle without a number plate were intercepted early on Friday morning,” the ACP said.

"When asked to stop, the pillion rider jumped off the bike and fired at the police team. As police returned the fire, a bullet hit him on the lower part of his body. Police arrested both the accused from the spot and sent the injured suspect to a hospital," the officer said.

Rajput’s associate Mahipal was arrested in the Karnal hospital firing case and was out on bail. Police have seized arms and ammunition from the accused, he said.

"A probe is on to identify the other operatives of the gang," the ACP said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.