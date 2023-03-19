Delhi cops at Rahul Gandhi's house over Bharat Jodo speech

A team of Delhi Police headed by Sagar Preet Hooda, special commissioner of police (law and order), arrived at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's residence to seek information on the speech he made over ‘sexual harassment’ victims during Bharat Jodo Yatra. This comes after Gandhi was served a notice over his speech asking ‘to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment’.

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi's residence.(ANI)

“We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that during Yatra he met several women and they told him that they had been raped...We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims,” Hooda told reporters outside Gandhi's residence. He added that Police tried gathering information on the matter on March 15 but ‘failed’ and sent notice on March 16.

Police had earlier took cognisance of Rahul Gandhi's speech he made during the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar where he shared an anecdote from his interaction with some women who confessed to being gangraped. It sent a questionnaire to the Congress MP seeking further details on the matter.

While stating that women are still being assaulted in the country and media does not speak about it, Rahul Gandhi discussed about his encounter with two women who told him that they were gangraped. He further added that he suggested them to report the incident to the police, however, they were reluctant thinking they won't get married.

Delhi Police said it issued the notice to the Congress leader following social media posts on his official account.

