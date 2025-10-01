Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
Delhi police busts gang duping people with fake airline jobs

ANI |
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 07:11 am IST

The accused provided fake letters and airport gate passes to the victims, deceiving them, the DCP said.

A gang of cyber fraudsters allegedly duping people in the name of providing jobs at Indigo Airlines was busted by the Cyber police station, North, a police officer said.

Based on technical analysis, a raid was conducted, and the accused were apprehended. (Representational Image/Pexel)
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Raja Banthia, stated that a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered, and the investigation has been initiated.

Based on technical analysis, a raid was conducted, and the accused, Azad Khan and Ajay, were apprehended. They provided fake letters and airport gate passes to the victims, deceiving them, DCP said.

The mobile phone and SIM used in the crime have been recovered, he added.

Further investigation is in progress, DCP added.

