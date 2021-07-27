Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Delhi Police calls Umar Khalid's bail plea in riots case 'meritless'
india news

Delhi Police calls Umar Khalid's bail plea in riots case 'meritless'

The court then adjourned the hearing to August 7 for detailed arguments on a request from Khalid’s lawyer.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 03:49 PM IST
File photo of jailed JNU student leader Umar Khalid.(File photo/ PTI)

The Delhi Police said on Tuesday there was no merit in the bail application of student leader Umar Khalid who was arrested under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the northeast Delhi riots case.

It stated, "The application filled by the applicant/Umar Khalid has no merit as would be revealed and demonstrated before this Court by reference to the charge-sheet filed before this Court and as such the prosecution does not seek to file a detailed reply to the present application."

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat then adjourned the hearing to August 7 for detailed arguments on a request from Khalid’s lawyer, Trideep Pais, who received the prosecution’s reply only this morning, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Also read | They are not gangsters: Court rejects plea to produce Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in handcuffs

Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020, in connection with communal clashes that had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, after violence between Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

On April 16, Khalid was granted bail in another related case (over violence in the Khajuri Khas area), but has been languishing in Tihar Jail over conspiracy charges under UAPA. The provisions of the anti-terror law have been slapped against several other student leaders and activists in the case.

Also read | 3 JNU alumni among activists in Pegasus snoop list, says report

Police have submitted that the present case pertains to a larger conspiracy that was registered on March 6, 2020. Besides Khalid, other students from Jawaharlal Nehru University, including Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, Jamia Millia Islamia's Asif Iqbal Tanha, former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, and several others, have also been booked under the UAPA.

The Delhi high court, in a recent judgement has granted bail to Tanha, Kalita and Narwal Narwal in the same case.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, while over 250 chargesheets have, so far, been filed in related cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jnu student leader umar khalid delhi riots cases delhi police
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra’s latest share features an ‘exquisitely beautiful’ bird. Watch

Sachin Tendulkar shares clip of man playing carrom with feet. Watch

Niharika NM, Ruhee Dosani reminisce their ‘bachpan ka pyar’ in funny clip

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Aadhaar card
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP