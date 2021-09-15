Delhi Police captured ISI-backed terrorists trained by Pak Army officers: Report

Following the arrest of six people by Delhi Police on Tuesday who were part of an ISI-backed terror module in Pakistan, a probe into the matter has now revealed that the suspected terrorists were trained under a Major or Lieutenant-rank Army officer named Ghazi, news agency ANI reported.

Two of the six captured men, Osama alias Sami (22) and Zeeshan Qamar (28), told police that they were taken to Pakistan on boats, and reached near Gwadar port in the country after further short sea-journeys. After that, they were taken to a farmhouse in Sindh province where three Pakistani nationals were present. Two of them, Jabbar and Hamza, were from the country’s army unit. People familiar with the development told ANI that Hamza and Jabbar were subordinates of Ghazi.

Zeeshan and Osama told police that they were imparted training by the subordinates of Ghazi. They added that Hamza used to wear civilian robes but was widely respected in the training camp, according to ANI. The accused along with 15-16 Bengali-speaking individuals received training on making bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and also committing arson with everyday items. Osama and Zeeshan were also trained in handling and using small firearms and AK-47s. The training lasted for 15 days, the ANI report added.

Besides Zeeshan and Osama, Delhi Police on Tuesday held four others – Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47), Moolchand alias Saaju (47), Mohamed Abu Bakr (23), and Mohammed Amir Javed (31) – as identified by special commissioner of police (special cell) Neeraj Thakur. The group were allegedly planning to carry off serial blasts and targeted killings in at least three Indian states – Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra, in the forthcoming festive season.

Police conducted raids in Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and arrested the six suspects – Jan Mohammed Sheikh was arrested in Kota, Rajasthan while on his way to Delhi; Osama in Delhi’s Okhla; Mohd Abu Bakar in Sarai Kale Khan; Zeeshan in Allahabad; Javed in Lucknow; and Moolchand in Rae Bareilly.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra ATS chief Vineet Agarwal told ANI that Jan Mohammed belongs to Mumbai’s Dharavi area, and that he had D-company connections. “Delhi Police and Mumbai Police will exchange information on this. Our team is going to Delhi today,” he was quoted as saying.

Delhi Police also said that they learnt after interrogation of the captured suspects that Anees Ibrahm, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, presently thought to be hiding in Pakistan, was linked to the terror module and is trying to smuggle arms and ammunition into India.