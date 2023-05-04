Delhi Police claim no cop was drunk, supporters of wrestlers turned hostile

Contradictory to what the protesting wrestlers said about the late-night scuffle at Jantar Mantar between them and cops posted there, Delhi Police on Thursday claimed no cop was drunk and it has been established through a medical test conducted after women wrestlers claimed that they were pushed and abused by 'drunk' cops. DCP Pranav Tayal said after the medical examination no alcohol was found. On the allegations of Delhi Women Commission chief Swati Maliwal that she was being detained, the DCP said that the action was taken in view of the law and order situation in the area. "Swati Maliwal was detained and then released," the DCP said.

A scuffle broke out between the wrestlers and the police personnel late on Wednesday night at Jantar Mantar. (ANI)

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the proceedings on a plea by three women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan and said that the purpose of the plea has been done as FIRs have been registered and security is ensured for the complainants. The protesters said they respect the Supreme Court's decision but will continue to protest.

The scuffle at Jantar Mantar and the breakdown of the women wrestlers became a major issue as several politicians condemned the high-handedness of the Delhi Police.

Here are the latest updates of Jantar Mantar late-night scuffle:

1. Police said it all started with people bringing beds to Jantar Mantar, which was not permitted. "An attempt was made to vitiate the atmosphere forcibly in the night, which was opposed by the police," ANI reported citing a police source.

2. Protesting wrestler Bajrang Punia said the beds were being brought as the protesters are facing trouble sleeping at Jantar Mantar due to rain in Delhi.

3. "If the honour of the medal is like this, what will we do with this medal? It is better that we lead a modest life and return the medals, we have won, to the Government of India. Police do not see that he is Padma Shri. At that time they didn't honour that award. They were drunk and mistreated wrestlers by pushing and abusing," Punia said.

4. The wrestlers alleged that they were thrashed by drunk cops during the scuffle, which Delhi Police have now refuted.

5. Supporters of the protesting wrestlers were aggressive and tried to take out the beds from the truck even after the police asked them to not do that, Pranav Tayal said.

6. The top wrestlers of the country have been sitting in a protest at Jantar Mantar since March 23 demanding action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India. Two FIRs have been registered against him o allegations of molestation, but he has not been arrested. Protesters said they will continue the protest until Brij Bhushan is arrested.

7. Several videos of the scruffle surfaced on social media. It was claimed that there was no women cop when the scuffle broke out, The Delhi Police refuted the claim and said a sufficient number of women officers were there.

8. On Thursday, protesters said their microphone and generator set was taken away by the police.

9. The Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that proper security has been provided to the wrestlers including the minor complainant.

10. A full-blown political war is going on over the wrestlers' protest. Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said the wrestlers have lost credibility the moment 'discredited' politicians joined it.

