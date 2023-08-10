Delhi Police detects flaws in security arrangements in national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Delhi Police have found several flaws in the security arrangements in different places in the National Capital ahead of the Independence Day celebrations and G20 event. Delhi Police's Special Cell audited these places between 27 and 29th July 2023. Deputy Commisioner further asked police officials to brief the people and rectify these flaws in the security.(ANI)

About 100 such places have been identified by the Special Cell of Delhi police where there are flaws in the security.

After this, Deputy Commisioner of Police, HQ &TYR, Special cell, Delhi, has issued an order which said, “During checking dated 27 July to 29 July, several shortcomings have been noticed in various Hotels, Guest Houses, busy markets, taxi stands, parking lots, cyber cafes, PG accommodations, Cinema Halls, Malls etc.”

In an order, it was further said, “It is therefore, requested that local police officials under your jurisdiction may be advised to brief the concerned to rectify these defects accordingly and a compliance report to this effect may kindly be sent to this office for the perusal of senior officers. If the above area does not fall in your Jurisdiction, the same may be sent to the concerned District/Unit.”

India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day on 15th August 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist National Flag from the historic Red Fort and will address the nation afterwards.