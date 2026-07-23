Delhi Police fact-checks reports of protester's death at Jantar Mantar: ‘She’s stable'

In a fresh announcement, Delhi Police called on citizens to exercise caution while sharing information on social media. Taking to X on Thursday, the police added that the reports regarding the death of a female protestor at Jantar Mantar are false.

Taking to X on Thursday, the police added that the reports regarding the death of a female protestor at Jantar Mantar are false. (PTI)

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"It is hereby informed that the woman is alive and is currently admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The attending doctors have confirmed that her condition is stable and that she is out of danger," said the notice issued by Delhi Police. Track live updates on the CJP protests here

"Delhi Police urges all citizens to exercise caution while consuming & sharing information on social media. Responsible digital behaviour begins with verifying facts through official channels before forwarding any content," the police wrote on social media.

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Woman in ICU taken off ventilator, says RML

{{^usCountry}} As reported by HT earlier, 21-year-old Sakshi, who was injured during the Monday protest at Jantar Mantar and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, has shown significant improvement in her condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As reported by HT earlier, 21-year-old Sakshi, who was injured during the Monday protest at Jantar Mantar and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, has shown significant improvement in her condition. {{/usCountry}}

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“She has been taken off the ventilator and is breathing on her own. She is conscious and responding to commands. Her MRI scans of the brain and spine is normal,” said a bulletin issued by the hospital.

Sakshi was injured in a stampede-like situation at the July 20 march after the police began lathi-charging protestors on site.

“Some people fell, leading to a stampede-like situation. Sakshi got trapped in the crowd, and we quickly picked her up. Two MBBS students helped provide CPR near the office. They said she looked critical and was not responding properly,” said Abhay, a DU student who helped take her to the hospital.

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