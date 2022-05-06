Delhi Police held Punjab cops hostage since last evening, claims AAP on Tajinder Bagga row

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday claimed the Punjab Police followed all due procedures and informed the Delhi Police about Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga's arrest but Delhi Police held Punjab cops hostage since last evening. "What the BJP, the Delhi Police, the Haryana Police did today just to save a rioter, hooligan like Tajinder Bagga, it proves that the BJP which is also a party of the rioters can go to any extent to save rioters," Atishi said.

Punjab Police had sent five summons to Tajinder Singh Bagga to join the investigation, but he did not respond, the AAP leader said adding that the arrest warrant was issued only after Tajinder Bagga didn't join the investigation. "According to the procedure, Punjab Police have to inform the Delhi Police before any such arrest. When Punjab cops went to Janakpuri police station, they were held hostage illegally. Then today when Punjab Police took Bagga, they were stopped by the Haryana Police in an illegal manner," Atishi said.

"This is the same Tajinder Bagga who had attacked a person entering the premises of the Supreme Court. It is the same Tajinder Bagga who attacked a writer at a book launch event," Atishi said. The issue will be taken to the court, the AAP leader said.

Commenting on the kidnapping case that Delhi Police filed, Atishi said, "If that kidnapping case can hold a little water, then why Delhi Police are bringing back only Tajinder Bagga and not the Punjab cops?"

Starting from 8am, dramatic developments unfolded over the arrest o Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga. Punjab Police arrested Tajinder Bagga but as they were on their way to Punjab, they were stopped by the Haryana Police. Then he was handed over to the Delhi Police in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

