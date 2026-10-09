Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of CJP protest tomorrow: Diversions likely from 6 am; check affected routes

Delhi Traffic Police, on Friday, issued an advisory warning of possible traffic diversions from 6 am on October 10 in view of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for October 10 ahead of CJP protest. (HT Photo)

The restrictions will be implemented depending on the prevailing situation and may affect traffic movement at several key intersections and stretches across the national capital.

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The locations where traffic may be affected include:

Deep Dive When could traffic diversions begin in Delhi for the CJP protest? Possible diversions may begin at 6 am on October 10. Restrictions will depend on the prevailing situation, and the advisory does not specify when they will end. Which Delhi roads and intersections may be affected by the CJP protest traffic advisory? Possible affected locations include Mandi House, Jhandewalan and Panchkuian roundabouts, Connaught Place, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Lodhi Road Flyover and several stretches around Jantar Mantar. The advisory lists 30 intersections and road points where traffic may be affected. Will Delhi Metro stations also face restrictions during the CJP protest? Yes. Entry and exit gates at 57 stations were announced to close from 9 pm on October 9 until further notice. Interchange facilities were to remain available at affected stations except New Delhi, and train frequency could be reduced depending on the security situation.

1. Shankar Road-Vande Mataram T-Point towards New Delhi

2. Dhaula Kuan Flyover

3. Jhandewalan Roundabout

4. Panchkuian Roundabout

5. Mandi House Roundabout

6. Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)

7. Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)

8. Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

9. Guru Nanak Chowk

10. Chelmsford Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point

11. Bhairon Road-MGM (Ring Road) T-Point

12. Lodhi Road Flyover

13. Neela Gumbad Roundabout

14. Madarsa T-Point

15. Samrat Hotel Roundabout

16. Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing

17. Under Bhikaji Cama Place

18. Under Moti Bagh Flyover

19. Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point

20. Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road Roundabout

21. Windsor Palace Roundabout

22. Tolstoy-Janpath crossing

23. Rail Bhawan Roundabout

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{{^usCountry}} 24. Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 24. Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing {{/usCountry}}

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25. Outer Circle Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road T-Point

26. Gol Dak Khana Roundabout

27. Patel Chowk Roundabout

28. Jai Singh Road-Ashoka Road T-Point

29. RML Hospital Roundabout

30. Outer Circle Connaught Place-Sansad Marg T-Point

Additionally, police has advised the commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra travel time, as traffic movement at these locations and surrounding stretches may be affected depending on the situation.