New Delhi, The Delhi Police has apprehended a member of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang, who was wanted in multiple criminal cases and carried a reward of ₹1 lakh, in Uttar Pradesh's Loni, an official said on Monday. Delhi Police nabs Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang member wanted in 18 cases

The accused, Vikas alias Vicky, a resident of Haryana's Mahendergarh district, was wanted in an Arms Act case registered at Chanakyapuri police station.

According to the police, Vikas was an active member of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang and had played a key logistical role for the syndicate.

He was declared a proclaimed offender and is allegedly involved in at least 18 criminal cases spanning four states, including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

In 2023, he reportedly arranged the stay of around 10 gang members in a rented flat in Gurugram, where they had assembled to allegedly plan the murder of Kaushal Chaudhary, leader of the rival Kaushal gang, inside a court complex.

Acting on inputs, police had arrested the gang members from the flat, while Vikas managed to escape, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar said.

Following the incident, a reward of ₹1 lakh was announced by the Haryana STF for information leading to his arrest.

After about six months, Vikas was apprehended by Haryana Police from Hisar, but he subsequently went underground again after his release.

"During interrogation, Vikas disclosed that he came in contact with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while lodged in Jaipur jail in 2021," the DCP added.

After factional differences between the Lawrence Bishnoi group and the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, he allegedly switched allegiance and became an active operative of the latter, engaging in robbery and extortion to generate funds for the gang.

Police further said that in June 2025, Goldy Brar had allegedly made extortion-related threat calls to several businessmen in Delhi.

Vikas, along with his associates, was allegedly tasked with executing a firing incident outside a club in Delhi on the directions of the gang leader, but the plan was foiled with the arrest of his associates in the Chanakyapuri area.

Vikas was absconding in an Arms Act case registered at Chanakyapuri police station on June 23, last year and had been declared a proclaimed offender in five cases in Haryana and Delhi.

In the case when a police team intercepted a car with a temporary registration number during routine night patrolling in the Chanakyapuri area, an illegal pistol was recovered from the vehicle.

Following this, the police arrested two occupants, identified as Gurmeet and Amit, on the spot, while Vikas managed to flee.

Proceedings under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita had been initiated against him in the Chanakyapuri case.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.