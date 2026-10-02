Delhi Police says no permission granted for Jantar Mantar protest, gears up security

The Delhi Police on Thursday said no permission has been granted to any organisation for protests against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar this week, even as it began making security arrangements across Lutyens Delhi over concerns that a large number of protesters may gather at the site anyway.

Senior Delhi police officers said they expect a “high number” of protesters at Jantar Mantar this week, even though permission has been denied. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

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The All India Students’ Association (AISA) – the student wing of CPI(ML) Liberation – is scheduled to stage a stir at the spot on Friday, seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Police said the Indian Youth Congress, which has already held several protests in the country in recent days, have sought permission for a fresh one at Jantar Mantar but was denied permission.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have also announced “Save Democracy” marches across the country from October 2 to 8 with the involvement of the general public, youth and “everyone who believes in democracy and unity”.

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Deep Dive Why were protests at Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission not permitted? The Delhi Police stated that no organization was granted permission for protests at Jantar Mantar due to security concerns and the need to maintain public order. What security measures are in place around Jantar Mantar ahead of the protests? The Delhi Police have deployed 4,000 personnel, established multi-layer barricades from various points, and requested additional forces from the Ministry of Home Affairs to manage potential protests. What are the traffic restrictions in place around Jantar Mantar for the protests? Traffic restrictions are enforced under prohibitory orders, with regulations on movement around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, and Jantar Mantar Road, advising commuters to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

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Senior Delhi police officers said they expect a “high number” of protesters at Jantar Mantar this week, even though permission has been denied, and have approached the Ministry of Home Affairs for deployment of “extra force”. Delhi Police along with paramilitary forces have already put multi-layer barricades from Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road, Sansad Marg till Jantar Mantar. The entire protest site has been blocked with barricades from both sides - Tolstoy Marg and Kerala Bhawan side. Barricading has also been done near Ashoka Road.

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An officer, who refused to be named, said a total of 4,000 personnel have been deployed. “District forces, reserved forces, Rapid Action Force and other paramilitary forces have been called,” the officer said, adding that 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also be deployed for security.

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Police said they have already informed MHA and anti-riot gear has been provided to the personnel. On Monday, an AISA delegation, led by its president Neha Bora, submitted an “intimation letter” at Parliament Street police station about a proposed protest at 11am on Friday.