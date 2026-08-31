Delhi Police tells SC it ‘no longer wishes to pursue’ 13 FIRs from NEET protests in July

Delhi Police on Monday evening told the Supreme Court that it "no longer wishes to pursue" 13 FIRs from the Cockroach Janta Party-led NEET protests in July, invoking Article 142 over the matter.

Abhijeet Dipke's CJP had led a student protest movement from Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leak, which eventually resulted in the resignation of ex-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)

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Delhi Police stated that the Centre, on July 25, 2026, decided to move away from prosecuting the broader protest FIRs, which cover rioting, attempt to murder, and property damage, and instead decided to narrow its focus.

In its application, filed on behalf of the Union government, the police said that they would not register any further FIRs in connection with the protests between July 20 and July 25. The plea is likely to come up before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} The move comes days before the proposed September 5 protest march announced by the CJP from India Gate to the Delhi Police headquarters, with withdrawal of FIRs against student protesters being one of the principal demands of the group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move comes days before the proposed September 5 protest march announced by the CJP from India Gate to the Delhi Police headquarters, with withdrawal of FIRs against student protesters being one of the principal demands of the group. {{/usCountry}}

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The Supreme Court earlier on Monday declined to interfere with the proposed march, leaving the question of law-and-order arrangements to the Centre and Delhi government. The court, however, expressed confidence that all stakeholders would act peacefully and within the legal framework.

Single fresh FIR against those with 'serious criminal antecedents: Police

The Delhi Police told Supreme Court that a single fresh FIR would be filed against against 2,873 persons who were prima facie found to have “serious criminal antecedents.”

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The application said the new FIR would be in conformity with the court’s clarification on “criminal antecedents” in its previous order. “The investigation is required to ascertain their role, if any, in the commission of offences relating to bodily harm or destruction of property at the said protests,” it stated.

The Delhi Police said that their probe will focus only on people's role in violence and damage, informing the top court that remaining protesters booked across the 13 FIRs are “effectively let off.”

Its affidavit also states that no further FIRs will be filed for these incidents hereafter. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the application before the CJI and sought an early hearing, saying the Centre was seeking to resolve the issue concerning the FIRs.

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CJP reacts to the application

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke reacted to the Centre moving to quash FIRs against NEET protesters, posting a photo of himself holding a book by Dr BR Ambedkar. Dipke had also held up Ambedkar's book before cameras when he first arrived in India before the CJP's agitation began.

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CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also posted a photograph of himself after the application. Das posted a selfie on X, wearing black sunglasses on his nose in a cheeky manner, while Ashutosh Ranka shared a meme.

(With inputs from Utkarsh Anand)