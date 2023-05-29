‘Detained for 10 hours’ by Delhi Police, wrestler Bajrang Punia's ‘no point’ reply

India's ace grappler Bajrang Punia, who was detained by the Delhi Police while attempting to march to the new Parliament building and later released on Sunday, said there is no point in going home till the protesters get justice. The Olympics medallist also said it was unfortunate that Wrestling Federation chief (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who allegedly sexually harassed female wrestlers including a minor, was present during the new Parliament building inauguration on Sunday.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia being stopped during the protest march from Jantar Mantar to new Parliament House.(ANI)

“There is no point in going home till we get justice. For 10 hours, we were detained at different police stations. I was the last one to get released,” Punia told reporters after being released.

Earlier, Punia tweeted alleging the Delhi Police of keeping him in custody without committing a crime.

"Till now, the police have kept me in their custody. Not telling anything. Have I committed any crime? Brij Bhushan should have been in jail. Why have we been kept in prison?" Punia had tweeted.

Punia and other top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, were detained by the police while attempting to march to the new Parliament building where the protesting wrestlers planned to stage a demonstration.

The wrestlers had announced a ‘Mahila Maha Panchayat’ in front of the new Parliament as part of their protest against Brij Bhushan. Seven female wrestlers have filed a police complaint against him.

“It is unfortunate for our country that the new Parliament building was being inaugurated and an accused was present,” said Punia.

Punia added that he was the last one to get released after being detained for almost 10 hours. The police earlier released Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi and Sangeeta.

Wrestlers booked after scuffle as Delhi Police

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building.

The police also cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they will not be allowed to return there.

The police said 700 people were detained across the national capital. As many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar.

Opposition slams Centre

Opposition parties hit out at the Centre over the "manhandling" of wrestlers, who had resumed their agitation against the WFI chief on April 23 demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several grapplers.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that the "arrogant king is crushing the voice of the people" on the streets as the "coronation" is over and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said it is “shameful our champions are treated in this manner”.

The scuffle broke out at the protest site at Jantar Mantar, barely three kilometres from the new Parliament building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as protesters and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and others tried to breach the barricades.

(With inputs from agencies)

