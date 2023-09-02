How to reach airport during G20 summit? Here's what Delhi Police advise

The Delhi Traffic Police, on Saturday, put out a video in order to guide people on ways to travel in the city during the dates when the G20 Summit is being held. Taking to X, the Delhi Traffic Police wrote, “What if, I have a flight on 08/09/10th September, 2023, and I have to reach IGI Airport during G20 Summit? Don't worry! Just follow the instructions in this video.”

A convoy moves past on Akbar road during carcade rehearsals for the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi(HT Photo/Arvind Yadav)

The video says, “You can use the metro services to go airport from your nearest metro station… Just visit the DMRC website… You can go anywhere in the capital city by using metro services.”READ | G20 Summit: 28-foot-tall Nataraja statue at G20 Summit venue in Delhi. Details

“If you want to drive your car anywhere in the big capital city including IGI airport you can either use suggested routes as mentioned in the traffic advisory which is available on Delhi Traffic Police G20 virtual helpdesk or you can use an app called Mappls Map. This app will show you the best ways to go from your car or bike as per the latest traffic advisory by Delhi Traffic Police,” it says.

Earlier, the Delhi Traffic Police announced widespread restrictions across the capital city ahead of the full traffic rehearsal held on Saturday and Sunday. Roads including the Sardar Patel Marg, Panchsheel Marg, 11 Murti, Teen Murti roundabout, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Kartavya Path, Vivekanand Marg, near the Lodhi Road flyover, Joseph Tito Marg, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road and Saleem Garh bypass were marked as places that were likely to experience traffic snarls due to the restrictions.

The 18th G20 Summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10 is expected to witness the participation of over 25 world leaders. The G20 presents a significant diplomatic opportunity for India, which will convene with the adoption of a joint declaration by all the member states. India assumed the G20 Presidency from Indonesia on December 1 last year.