Delhi Police's message to Elon Musk's son has these 'cat' phrases

As Elon Musk wondered whether there are cats in the police squad like there are dogs, Delhi Police's Twitter handle on Friday clarified that cats are not included in the police squad but one might get booked for 'feline-y' and 'purr-petration' -- in a clever wordplay of felony and perpetration. with a cat reference of feline and purr. The question was not from Elon Musk originally, as the Tesla CEO said it was his son 'Lil X' who asked if there are police cats, like dogs. Read | Elon Musk tweeted every day in 2023 but did this remarkable thing in China

Elon Musk and his son X Æ A-12.

Elon Musk announced his baby son X with his girlfriend Grimes in 2020. The name X Æ A-12, pronounced as X-Ash-A-12, created a flutter at that time.

Elon Musk's tweets are closely followed ever since he took over Twitter last year. In May, Elon Musk stepped down as the CEO as Linda Yaccarino took over. His tweet about his son X's question comes at a time when Elon's hiatus from tweeting daily raised a few eyebrows. Reports said he did not tweet anything for over 48 hours when he was believed to be in China.

"Up till the early hours of May 30, Musk had tweeted every single day in 2023 — often multiple times. His silence in China marks the billionaire’s longest hiatus from the platform since June 2022, when he was in the midst of buying Twitter and taking it private. Many foreign social media platforms are banned in China, including Twitter and Facebook, although they are widely accessed over virtual private networks, or VPNs," Bloomberg reported.

