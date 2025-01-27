Delhi poll: AAP releases party's manifesto featuring 15 guarantees

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Kejriwal on Monday released the party menifesto ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, scheduled for next month. Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in New Delhi. (PTI)

According to the menifesto, the incumbent party of the national capital has promised guaranteed employment to youth, 'Mahila Samman Yojna', free treatment to elderly. The menifesto has also promised free bus travel for students, 50 per cent concession in metro fares if party comes to power.

"We coined the term ‘guarantee’ first in the country. After us, the BJP stole it, but the difference is, we fulfil our guarantees, and they do not,” he said at the menifesto launch.

The manifesto outlines 15 guarantees, with Kejriwal promising "robust" job creation for Delhi residents as his first guarantee.

The second guarantee, under the Mahila Samman Yojana, assures monthly financial support of ₹2,100 for women. For senior citizens, the Sanjeevani Yojana will provide free healthcare facilities.

The fourth guarantee promises to waive outstanding "hiked" water bills, while the fifth guarantee is of round-the-clock supply of clean drinking water to every household in the national capital.

Among other key promises is a commitment to clean the polluted Yamuna River and make Delhi’s roads world-class.

Under the Babasaheb Ambedkar Scholarship Yojana, the AAP has pledged scholarships for SC and ST students to study abroad. Male students will also benefit, with free bus rides and a 50 per cent discount on metro fares.

The manifesto further promises ₹18,000 monthly financial aid to priests and Gurudwara Granthis and the extension of free electricity and water benefits to tenants.

Additionally, AAP has committed to improving Delhi’s sewage system, issuing ration cards to those left out of the system, and offering financial support to auto and cab drivers. The party has also promised ₹one lakh for their daughters' weddings and ₹10 lakh insurance coverage.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will also receive funds to hire security guards and address local safety concerns.

The BJP vs AAP menifesto war

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the third part of its manifesto for the February 5 Delhi assembly elections on Saturday, promising ownership rights in 1,700 unauthorised colonies and cleaning Yamuna in three years if voted to power.

Free treatment of up to ₹5 lakh under the Ayushman Scheme will be implemented in the first cabinet itself. An additional ₹5 lakh worth of free treatment will be provided by the Delhi government, which makes it a total of ₹10 lakh, union home minister Amit Shah said while releasing the menifesto.

AAP has accused the BJP of copying its policies as the party's poll promises, with former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia terming it as an ‘admission of defeat.’

While BJP says it will continue schemes initiated by the AAP government while implementing its own, Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly said that they would take the schemes away.

"The BJP has already made it clear that they will stop all these schemes if they come to power. I want to ask the people of Delhi -- will you be able to bear the cost if the BJP stops these benefits?” he said at the menifesto launch.

The AAP manifesto is being pitched as a reaffirmation of AAP's governance philosophy, which prioritises welfare and infrastructure improvements. The polls in Delhi are scheduled for February 5 while the votes will be counted on February 8.