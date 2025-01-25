Amit Shah says BJP will continue free schemes in Delhi; releases manifesto

New Delhi: Union home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Saturday released the third and final part of the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, promising complete ownership rights to people in unauthorised colonies, establishment of a welfare board for gig workers, 50,000 government jobs and 20 lakh self-employment, 13,000 e-buses, development of Yamuna riverfront in three years on lines of Sabarmati river front, among others, and emphasised that the BJP will not stop any of the welfare schemes running in Delhi. Union home minister Amit Shah along with other BJP leaders releases the third and final part of the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, in Delhi, on Saturday. (PTI)

He said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is spreading lies among people that the BJP will stop all free schemes of the Delhi government when it comes to power.

“A serious lie is being spread in Delhi to influence the elections. A staff in my bungalow said that they are getting repeated phone calls saying that when BJP comes to power the free schemes will be stopped....I have never seen such low level electioneering in my public life. I want to make it clear that when the BJP comes to power, all welfare schemes will continue,” said Shah. He appealed to Kejriwal to stop this “politics of lies.”

Union minister and member of Parliament (MP) from East Delhi, Harsh Malhotra told HT that “when the BJP comes to power it will continue the 200 units free electricity scheme, 20,000 litre free water scheme, free bus ride scheme for women and other free schemes currently running in Delhi.”

All the key political players in Delhi are banking on welfare schemes which catapulted the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to power with a brute majority in the previous elections.

The AAP has announced a series of welfare schemes aimed at wooing various influential voting blocs such as women for whom the party has announced ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ under which ₹2,100 monthly allowances will be given to all the women; AAP has announced Sanjeevani Yojana’ under which free and premium healthcare will be provided to all above 60 years of age; ₹18,000 per month will be given to Hindu and Sikh priests under ‘Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana’; free bus rides for all male students, and 50% discount on Metro rides for all students.

The Congress, which is also banking on welfare schemes, has announced ₹2,500 monthly allowances to women, free healthcare for all, 300 units of electricity monthly to domestic consumers and LPG cylinders for ₹500 each.

In the previous two parts of the BJP’s 2025 manifesto, the party announced ₹2,500 monthly allowances to poor women, ₹21,000 one-time aid to pregnant women, LPG cylinders for the poor at ₹500, and ₹2,500 pension for senior citizens, free education for all, increasing the pension of elderly from ₹2,000 to up to ₹3,000 monthly. The BJP has also promised free education to the needy from KG to PG level.

Amit Shah on Saturday reiterated the promises the BJP made in the previous two parts of the manifesto.

He said that over 1,80,000 suggestions were received from people in Delhi and over 12,000 meetings with people were held through outreach programs for the preparation of the BJP manifesto.

Targeting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shah said that the biggest issue in this election is getting rid of the people who betrayed Delhi. He said “the AAP’s culture is to make promises and forget them after coming to power.” He said “they keep making excuses because that’s their habit.”

“Kejriwal is running a government which does not fulfil its promises. In my political life, I have not seen such a person who speaks white lies so effectively,” he said.

“Kejriwal promised to clean Yamuna, the people of Delhi are waiting to see him take a dip in Yamuna,” Shah said. He further said that fake diagnostic tests were conducted in Delhi government’s mohalla clinics and added that Kejriwal did nothing to make Delhi pollution free other than addressing press conferences.

Shah said Kejriwal had promised to make a world class drainage system. “He did not do anything in the last 10 years other than backtracking on his promises,” he added.

“Kejriwal and his ministers promised that they will not take bungalows and cars, but they took them, including bungalow worth crores. Many scams took place in the country, but I have not seen any education minister accused of liquor scam,” he said.

“The level of corruption was so high in Delhi under Arvind Kejriwal,” Shah said, referring to several alleged scams in Delhi such as “panic buttons scam, ₹52 crore Sheesh Mahal scam, 65,000 fake tests in mohalla clinics, Delhi Jal Board scam.”

“After getting bail Kejriwal said he is clean. Kejriwal should know that he has not been acquitted, and the case is going on,” he said.

“Without the development expenditure made by Modi government -- ₹41,000 crore on roads, ₹21000 crore on airport development--, Delhi would have become unliveable,” said Shah, also mentioning the central government schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, food security scheme etc.

“Double engine government of BJP have transformed (several) states. I appeal to people with folded hands to give an opportunity to the BJP and reject the politics of lies and choose the politics of performance,” Shah said.