Delhi poll: Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, seeks student discount in Metro

PTI | ByHT News Desk
Jan 17, 2025 02:37 PM IST

Kejriwal assured that the scheme would be a priority for his government if re-elected.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has demanded a 50 per cent rebate for students in Delhi Metro fares, the party said on Friday, hours ahead of the BJP releasing its manifesto for the Assembly polls in the city.

Delhi liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in March last year under PMLA. (Hindustan Times)
Later, addressing a press conference, Kejriwal announced free bus rides for male students if his party is re-elected in the February 5 polls. The AAP government already provides free bus travel to women in the city.

"Women in Delhi are already enjoying free bus rides. Now, we will extend the same benefit to male students to ease their financial burden and promote education accessibility," Kejriwal said.

The announcement, however, cannot be implemented immediately due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) currently in place in Delhi. Kejriwal assured that the scheme would be a priority for his government if re-elected.

In his letter to Modi, Kejriwal said the discount for students in the DMRC trains should be borne equally by the Centre and the Delhi government as they are partners in the Delhi Metro.

"The metro fares are expensive for students. I have requested PM Modi to introduce this scheme, and we are ready to bear half the cost," Kejriwal said at the press conference, adding that the initiative could be rolled out after the elections.

Also Read: Delhi election: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP promises free bus service for male students

He also attacked the BJP over the alleged "abuse" of AAP MLA Rituraj Jha by BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla in a TV debate on Tuesday.

BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to announce the party's manifesto for the Delhi Assembly polls at 2 pm, at a press conference in the state unit office.

Delhi voters will cast their votes on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

India News
