Delhi election: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP promises free bus service for male students

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that male students studying in schools and colleges will be offered free bus facility and 50 per cent concession in metro fare if AAP government returns to power in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), declared on Friday that if the AAP government takes back power in Delhi, male students enrolled in schools and institutions would be eligible for free bus service and a 50% metro fare discount.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

"The Aam Aadmi Party government gives maximum importance to education. The poor miss out on education because they do not have money. If our government is formed again, students will be provided free bus facility. It is free for girl students now and we will make it free for boys too, said Arvind Kejriwal," said Kejriwal.

Notably, for now Delhi has a free bus service that allows women to travel fare-free in all AC and non-AC buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Further mentioning about his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposing that a 50 per cent concession must be given to students who commute in Delhi Metro Kejriwal said, "A large number of students use the metro in Delhi, which has become expensive. A common student faces a lot of problems in commuting it...Metro is the 50-50 venture of the Delhi government and the Central government...I have written a letter to the Prime Minister that students should be given a 50 per cent discount on the metro ticket."

"The expense that will come after giving the concession, that expense will be divided 50-50 between the Delhi government and the Central government. This is an issue of public interest, there is no politics in it. I hope the PM will accept this...Post elections, travel for all students in Delhi buses will be free. We will provide a 50% concession in metro fares for all Delhi students...," he added.

Kejriwal said that the students in Delhi are dependent on the Metro for commuting to schools and colleges and thus, the financial burden on them must be reduced.

"l am writing this letter to draw your attention to an important matter concerning the school and college students of Delhi. The students of Delhi depend largely on the Metro to commute to their school or college," the letter read.

This comes ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8. The ruling AAP has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.